Nick Cannon Celebrates Daughter's First Birthday With Christmas Themed Bash

The father of seven seems to have found the balance between his busy career and his duties as a dad. Nick recently shared that his daughter Monroe, with Mariah Carey, is the one that helped him cope with the loss of baby Zen. He told People:

“My daughter, really, she’s so in tune and in line and wise beyond her years. I got a lot of therapists, but she’s probably my best therapist. She keeps me in check. She’s so pure and so honest. To be 10, she asks some really strong and powerful questions. Really, just it’s all out of love. She’s my oldest child. Even though they’re twins, she came out first and she lets everybody know it. She’s helped me keep it strong."