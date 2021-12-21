Dawkins explained the situation that unfolded on December 9 that led to Johnson performing the Heimlich maneuver on a student.

She said a student was trying to loosen the cap of a water bottle with his mouth before trying to fill it up. The cap slipped into his throat and the student foundered into a classroom where Johnson was. Johnson "burped him, kind of" and the water bottle cap popped out of the student. Johnson said he learned how to do the Heimlich maneuver from watching a YouTube video.

Later that day, Johnson saved another person, a woman whose house was on fire. He said there was a fire at the back of her house that was making its way toward the front.

“It was a disabled lady and she was walking out of her house. She was on her porch. But I thought, being a good citizen, I would cross and help her get into her truck and leave," Johnson said.

Johnson's mother said her brother is an emergency medical technician and is not surprised Dayvon picked up on his behavior.

Dawkins said, "He has always indicated that he wants to be an EMT. So he got to put that desire into action..."