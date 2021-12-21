Oklahoma Student Saves Choking Classmate, Woman From Burning House In 1 Day

By Dani Medina

December 21, 2021

Photo: Muskogee County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Sixth grader Dayvon Johnson had a busy day to say the least.

The 6th & 7th Grade Academy student in Muskogee, Oklahoma, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate and saved a woman from her burning house later that evening, according to a Facebook post from Muskogee Public Schools.

Johnson was presented with a certificate naming him as an honorary member of the Muskogee Police Department and Muskogee County Sheriff's Office last week.

"I felt good, excited," Johnson told the Enid News & Eagle about the honor.

"I'm a proud mom," Johnson's mother LaToya Johnson said.

Muskogee Public Schools Principal Latricia Dawkins said Johnson is a "dual hero."

The Muskogee Public Schools Board of Education recognized sixth-grader Davyon Johnson during the board meeting Tuesday...

Posted by Muskogee Public Schools on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Dawkins explained the situation that unfolded on December 9 that led to Johnson performing the Heimlich maneuver on a student.

She said a student was trying to loosen the cap of a water bottle with his mouth before trying to fill it up. The cap slipped into his throat and the student foundered into a classroom where Johnson was. Johnson "burped him, kind of" and the water bottle cap popped out of the student. Johnson said he learned how to do the Heimlich maneuver from watching a YouTube video.

Later that day, Johnson saved another person, a woman whose house was on fire. He said there was a fire at the back of her house that was making its way toward the front.

“It was a disabled lady and she was walking out of her house. She was on her porch. But I thought, being a good citizen, I would cross and help her get into her truck and leave," Johnson said.

Johnson's mother said her brother is an emergency medical technician and is not surprised Dayvon picked up on his behavior.

Dawkins said, "He has always indicated that he wants to be an EMT. So he got to put that desire into action..."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices