Oklahoma Student Saves Choking Classmate, Woman From Burning House In 1 Day
By Dani Medina
December 21, 2021
Sixth grader Dayvon Johnson had a busy day to say the least.
The 6th & 7th Grade Academy student in Muskogee, Oklahoma, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate and saved a woman from her burning house later that evening, according to a Facebook post from Muskogee Public Schools.
Johnson was presented with a certificate naming him as an honorary member of the Muskogee Police Department and Muskogee County Sheriff's Office last week.
"I felt good, excited," Johnson told the Enid News & Eagle about the honor.
"I'm a proud mom," Johnson's mother LaToya Johnson said.
Muskogee Public Schools Principal Latricia Dawkins said Johnson is a "dual hero."
The Muskogee Public Schools Board of Education recognized sixth-grader Davyon Johnson during the board meeting Tuesday...Posted by Muskogee Public Schools on Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Dawkins explained the situation that unfolded on December 9 that led to Johnson performing the Heimlich maneuver on a student.
She said a student was trying to loosen the cap of a water bottle with his mouth before trying to fill it up. The cap slipped into his throat and the student foundered into a classroom where Johnson was. Johnson "burped him, kind of" and the water bottle cap popped out of the student. Johnson said he learned how to do the Heimlich maneuver from watching a YouTube video.
Later that day, Johnson saved another person, a woman whose house was on fire. He said there was a fire at the back of her house that was making its way toward the front.
“It was a disabled lady and she was walking out of her house. She was on her porch. But I thought, being a good citizen, I would cross and help her get into her truck and leave," Johnson said.
Johnson's mother said her brother is an emergency medical technician and is not surprised Dayvon picked up on his behavior.
Dawkins said, "He has always indicated that he wants to be an EMT. So he got to put that desire into action..."