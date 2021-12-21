This Atlanta Restaurant Serves The Best Thai Food In Georgia

When you’re ordering takeout or looking to dine out in a restaurant, one option that’s a go-to for many customers is Thai food. Luckily, there are tons of great Thai places all over the country.

That’s why Love Food shared the best Thai restaurant in every state. The publisher that dubs itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” pointed out in a new report: “The USA has a wealth of top-notch Thai restaurants turning out everything from tom yum soup to panang curry. If you're craving peanut-sprinkled pad Thai or papaya salad, read on for the very best Thai joint in your state.”

So, where can hungry Georgians find the best Thai food in the whole state? Love Food says the best Thai food is at Tuk Tuk Food Loft, located in Atlanta. Here’s why it stands out:

“Atlanta's Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft is as hip as its name suggests. The venue is chic, with lots of wood, colourful oversized vases and twinkling string lights and the menu is delightfully modern too. Menu highlights include a selection of flavour-packed small plates, and the kai yang (pictured): marinated and grilled chicken is served with papaya salad and sticky rice.”

