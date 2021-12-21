This Cleveland Restaurant Serves The Best Thai Food In Ohio

When you’re ordering takeout or looking to dine out in a restaurant, one option that’s a go-to for many customers is Thai food. Luckily, there are tons of great Thai places all over the country.

That’s why Love Food shared the best Thai restaurant in every state. The publisher that dubs itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” pointed out in a new report: “The USA has a wealth of top-notch Thai restaurants turning out everything from tom yum soup to panang curry. If you're craving peanut-sprinkled pad Thai or papaya salad, read on for the very best Thai joint in your state.”

So, where can hungry Ohioans find the best Thai food in the whole state? Love Food says the best Thai food is at Siam Cafe, located in Cleveland. Here’s why it stands out:

“This Cleveland restaurant proves that you don't need a fussy menu or a trinket-filled dining room to keep punters pouring in. It promises, very simply, the ‘best food’ at ‘great value’ with failsafe options like soups, pad Thai and Thai-style fish stir-fries. There are Chinese and Vietnamese delicacies on the menu here too.”

