This Omaha Restaurant Serves The Best Thai Food In Nebraska

When you’re ordering takeout or looking to dine out in a restaurant, one option that’s a go-to for many customers is Thai food. Luckily, there are tons of great Thai places all over the country.

That’s why Love Food shared the best Thai restaurant in every state. The publisher that dubs itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” pointed out in a new report: “The USA has a wealth of top-notch Thai restaurants turning out everything from tom yum soup to panang curry. If you're craving peanut-sprinkled pad Thai or papaya salad, read on for the very best Thai joint in your state.”

So, where can hungry Nebraskans find the best Thai food in the whole state? Love Food says the best Thai food is at Mercy Thai Restaurant, located in Omaha. Here’s why it stands out:

“A stellar Yelp rating is testament to the quality of this Omaha restaurant. There are few frills here, but visitors can expect a solid menu of failsafe Thai dishes like larb, papaya salad and drunken noodles. The setting is simple but cheerful, and diners also describe the staff as ‘super friendly.’”

See the rest of the best Thai restaurants across the U.S. here.