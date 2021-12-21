U.S. Growth Rate Slows To Record Low Pace

The population of the United States grew at the slowest rate in history from July 2020 to July 2021. New data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday (December 21) shows that the population grew by 392,665 people, which is an increase of just 0.1%.

The minuscule increase was the result of a number of factors, including "decreased net international migration, decreased fertility, and increased mortality due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The agency said that the population growth was the result of a natural increase of 148,043 more births than deaths and net international migration of 244,622. It is the first time that population growth from international migration was higher than the natural increase.

"Population growth has been slowing for years because of lower birth rates and decreasing net international migration, all while mortality rates are rising due to the aging of the nation's population," said Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the Census Bureau. "Now, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this combination has resulted in a historically slow pace of growth."

The agency noted that 33 states saw their population increase from 2020 to 2021, while a "historically large" 17 states saw their populations decrease. Of those states, 11 saw their populations decline by more than 100,000 people.