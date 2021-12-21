YG & Crew Reportedly Implicated In Drakeo The Ruler Stabbing Death

As for her son's relationship with West Coast rapper YG, Corniel reportedly suggested that she believes the "Toot It and Boot It" rapper --- who was also set to take the stage during Saturday night's Once Upon A Time In L.A. festival --- and his entourage were behind the altercation that took place backstage. She went on to reveal that Drakeo and his brother Ralfy the Plug were accompanied by a small group of people backstage when “like 40 to 60 people” arrived around the same time as YG and “swamped” her son and his crew.

“Everything just happened so quickly. They started trying to jump them. They let all these people in, and you’re not supposed to have all these people backstage,” she said. “And your security is supposed to be in place. The whole program should have been orchestrated a lot better than what it was. And there should have been more protection. Even if you have metal detectors, even if you pat them down, you let those people come in there. You had more people come in than you were supposed to. And you allowed them to jump my son. You didn’t protect my son.”

Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in LA music festival on Saturday night. He was 28 years old.

YG has yet to comment on the incident. More details to come.