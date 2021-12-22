84-Year-Old Texas Woman Honored As H-E-B's Longest-Serving Employee

By Dani Medina

December 22, 2021

Photo: Courtesy of H-E-B

Ophie Garcia started working at H-E-B in 1965 at 27 years old. She recently retired after 56 years of service, making her the longest-tenured retail worker in H-E-B history.

Her five-plus decades of service earned her a proclamation by the City of Austin, making December 22 "Ophie Garcia Day," according to KXAN. H-E-B also honored Garcia at the grand opening celebration for the new Oak Hill location in Austin, according to a press release.

While Garcia, 84, is the longest-serving retail employee, H-E-B CEO Charles Butt has worked at H-E-B longer. The two have become good friends in their time at the Texas-based supermarket chain.

"Ophie has a heart for people and offers encouragement to everyone she meets. Whether she’s in the store or out serving her community, Ophie is always going above and beyond to provide world-class customer service. I’m proud to be on her team," Butt told the Austin American-Statesman in 2018.

Garcia started at an H-E-B location in Harlingen. In 1988, moved to the cosmetics department at the former Oak Hill location. Before her retirement earlier this year, she worked as a door greeter and helped Spanish-speaking customers in the pharmacy and business center.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices