Camila Cabello Brought A Full Mariachi To White House Holiday Performance

Camila Cabello brought a special version of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" to the PBS special, In Performance at the White House.

On Tuesday (December 21), the Fifth Harmony alum performed the holiday classic with Mariachi Herencia de México. Dressed in a red gown, Cabello rocked arm-length leather gloves as she offered up a sultry rendition of the track. Among the other performers featured in the TV special included Andrea Bocelli, Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix and more.

"Such an incredible honor to perform again at the white house," Cabello captioned a clip of her rendition of the Bing Crosby 1943 classic hit. "Wishing you all a wonderful holiday with your loved ones."