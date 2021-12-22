Can You Guess Which Detroit Restaurant Has The Best Bar Food In Michigan?

Sometimes, it doesn’t get much better than classic bar food. Fries, pretzels, wings and tons of other fan-favorite dishes are hard to beat. But some restaurants stand out among the rest, and that’s why Eat This, Not That! highlighted the best bar food in every state. The ultimate food content hub pointed out in its report:

“Bar food, the perfect accompaniment to any happy hour, is some of the tastiest, most comforting food out there, and we can understand why. From Knoxville's duck confit fries to Seattle's garlic burrata pull-apart bread, this list of some of the best bar food options throughout the States proves that bar food is so much more than just chips and peanuts.”

So, which restaurant serves the best bar food in the whole state of Michigan? Honest John’s Bar and Grill, located in Detroit. Here’s why it stands out, according to Eat This, Not That!:

“Butterfinger pancakes, Fruity Pebble French toast, chocolate chip pancakes… no, this isn't a list of food straight out of a childhood dream, but instead the popular menu offerings at Honest John's Bar and Grill in Detroit. An added bonus is that the restaurant serves breakfast all day long and has a jukebox for you to play some of your favorite old-school tunes.”

See the rest of the best bar food in the U.S. from the Eat This, Not That! report here.