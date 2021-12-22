Chris Martin Declares That Coldplay Will Stop Releasing New Music In 2025

Chris Martin dropped a bombshell while speaking with BBC Radio 2 presenter Jo Whiley for a special show airing on Thursday (December 23): The Coldplay frontman declared that the band will stop releasing new music in 2025.

“Well I know I can tell you: our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour,” Martin told Whiley (via The i). “Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then.”

Whiley played the audio clip during a visit to The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, where she admitted she's sometimes unsure when Martin is being serious. “He’s always very funny and I’m never quite sure if he’s joking or being deadly serious," she said.

In October the band released its ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, which Martin explained was a project where he and his bandmates felt "totally free from any pressure of what we've done before and how we should sound."

Coldplay is set to perform at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One, joining twenty one pilots, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon, Måneskin, Willow and All Time Low at the Forum in Los Angeles on January 15th, 2022. Fans can tune in to watch this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO via an exclusive livestream on LiveOne on livexlive.com. Over 75 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will also broadcast the event live in their local markets and on the iHeartRadio app.