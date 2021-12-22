Dan Smyers & His Wife Spend The Day With 'Sweetest' Adoptable Dog

Dan Smyers and his wife, Abby, bonded with “the sweetest” dog, and now, they’re calling for a fellow animal-lover to give him his forever home.

The Dan + Shay artist shared some of the couple’s adventures with Jameson. He shared Jameson’s story, set to the country duo’s “Take Me Home For Christmas”: “this sweet boy was shot, abandoned, and left with a back leg that needed to be amputated,” Dan explained. He credited Abby, Kathryn Hurley Dhall and Wags & Walk Rescue Nashville (a nonprofit organization helping dogs in Middle Tennessee find loving homes) with helping Jameson recover: “he was safely treated and is now healing perfectly. he’s quickly adjusting to the tripod life and will make the best companion. jameson is available for adoption and looking for his forever family this holiday season. ❤️”

Abby added a heartfelt post of her own, encouraging someone to adopt the sweet dog. “Dan and I got to spend some time with this resilient hunk this weekend and he is just the most amazing boy,” she said, adding: “Despite everything he has been through, he is the most gentle, loving, large boy. He’s quick to make friends and is just a mush. Help us find Jameson the very best home for the holidays! We love you angel boy!”