Death Cab For Cutie Excite Fans By Sharing Their 'Winter Vacation' Plans
By Katrina Nattress
December 23, 2021
It looks like Death Cab For Cutie fans will have something to look forward to next year. On Wednesday (December 22), the band took to Instagram to wish fans happy holidays and share some photos from the studio.
"Here’s how we spent our winter vacation," the band captioned a carousel of pictures from United Recording in Los Angeles. "Happy holidays from us to you. Be safe. We’ll be seeing you in 2022."
Fans expressed their excitement in the comments. "Best. Xmas. Present. Ever. Thank you and happy holidays!!" one wrote.
"New! Album! ?!" another exclaimed.
See Death Cab For Cutie's post below.
Ben Gibbard first revealed that the band was working on new music earlier this year during one of his "Live From Home" livestreams.
“I hope to see you guys in person soon," he said at the time. "We have some exciting things on the horizon as a band. We’re working on a new record that I’m very excited about and I hope that we can be in a place to not only record the record properly and get it out to you guys as soon as possible but then also we can be out playing shows and play some new songs because these songs are way better with the other four dudes.”
The new album will follow 2018's Thank You For Today.