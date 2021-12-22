It looks like Death Cab For Cutie fans will have something to look forward to next year. On Wednesday (December 22), the band took to Instagram to wish fans happy holidays and share some photos from the studio.

"Here’s how we spent our winter vacation," the band captioned a carousel of pictures from United Recording in Los Angeles. "Happy holidays from us to you. Be safe. We’ll be seeing you in 2022."

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments. "Best. Xmas. Present. Ever. Thank you and happy holidays!!" one wrote.

"New! Album! ?!" another exclaimed.

See Death Cab For Cutie's post below.