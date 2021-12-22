Dua Lipa Stuns In Colorful Jumpsuit With Plunging Neckline
By Kelly Fisher
December 22, 2021
Dua Lipa took to Instagram to show off some fun poses in a vibrant Versace jumpsuit, and even fashion designer Donatella Versace has stars in her eyes. She left a comment for Lipa, who made her runway debut at the Versace spring/summer fashion show in Milan earlier this year. Versace wrote: “that’s one way to make me hallucinate! DUAAAA you are MESMERISING 💙.” Versace also shared photos of the “Don’t Start Now” singer on her own account, gushing in her caption: “My veeeeeeeeeeeeeerrrrrryyyyy Versace QUEEN 💙💚💙💚 love uuuuuu @dualipa” Others flooded the comments with heart and fire emojis. See Lipa’s latest, stunning look here:
Lipa is gearing up for her upcoming Future Nostalgia Tour. The “ultimate girl gang” on the tour includes Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï. Lipa is bringing powerhouse performances to dozens of cities across the U.S. Find her upcoming tour dates here:
February 9th, 2022 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena # !
February 11th, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center # !
February 12th, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena # !
February 14th, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena # !
February 16th, 2022 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center # !
February 18th, 2022 – Boston, MA – TD Garden # !
February 19th, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center # !
February 22nd, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell # !
February 23rd, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena # !
February 25th, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena # !
February 26th, 2022 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center # !
March 1st, 2022 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden # !
March 2nd, 2022 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena # !
March 4th, 2022 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center # !
March 5th, 2022 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center # !
March 8th, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center # !
March 9th, 2022 – Chicago, IL – United Center # !
March 12th, 2022 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center # !
March 13th, 2022 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center # !
March 15th, 2022 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena * #
March 17th, 2022 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center * #
March 20th, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center * #
March 22nd, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum # !
March 25th, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena # !
March 27th, 2022 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center # !
March 29th, 2022 – Portland, OR – Moda Center # !
March 31st, 2022 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena # !
April 1st, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena # !
# Dates featuring Caroline Polachek
! Dates featuring Lolo Zouaï
* Dates featuring Megan Thee Stallion