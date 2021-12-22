Dua Lipa Stuns In Colorful Jumpsuit With Plunging Neckline

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to show off some fun poses in a vibrant Versace jumpsuit, and even fashion designer Donatella Versace has stars in her eyes. She left a comment for Lipa, who made her runway debut at the Versace spring/summer fashion show in Milan earlier this year. Versace wrote: “that’s one way to make me hallucinate! DUAAAA you are MESMERISING 💙.” Versace also shared photos of the “Don’t Start Now” singer on her own account, gushing in her caption: “My veeeeeeeeeeeeeerrrrrryyyyy Versace QUEEN 💙💚💙💚 love uuuuuu @dualipa” Others flooded the comments with heart and fire emojis. See Lipa’s latest, stunning look here: