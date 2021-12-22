Father's Roommate Arrested After His 6-Year-Old Tested Positive For An STD

By Bill Galluccio

December 22, 2021

Jacob Sullivan, 26
Photo: Pinal County Sheriff's Office

An Arizona man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting the six-year-old daughter of his roommateJacob Sullivan, 26, was taken into custody after the young girl tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office began investigating the case in November after being alerted about the young girl's positive test from an urgent care facility.

The girl told investigators that Sullivan sexually assaulted her. Authorities said that Sullivan has been charged with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor and is being held at Pinal County Jail on a bond of $103,343.

"Getting this sexual predator off the streets was our number one priority. I am pleased with our Detectives for making quick work of this suspect," Sheriff Mark Lamb said in the news release posted on Facebook. "I pray that the victim in this case finds comfort and healing. We stand with her and all victims of abuse. We are here for you."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices