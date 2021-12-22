Father's Roommate Arrested After His 6-Year-Old Tested Positive For An STD

An Arizona man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting the six-year-old daughter of his roommate. Jacob Sullivan, 26, was taken into custody after the young girl tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office began investigating the case in November after being alerted about the young girl's positive test from an urgent care facility.

The girl told investigators that Sullivan sexually assaulted her. Authorities said that Sullivan has been charged with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor and is being held at Pinal County Jail on a bond of $103,343.

"Getting this sexual predator off the streets was our number one priority. I am pleased with our Detectives for making quick work of this suspect," Sheriff Mark Lamb said in the news release posted on Facebook. "I pray that the victim in this case finds comfort and healing. We stand with her and all victims of abuse. We are here for you."