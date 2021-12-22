Former Fraternity Member Pleads Guilty To Hazing Death

A former Virginia Commonwealth University student pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a 19-year-old freshman at a fraternity party earlier this year.

Andrew White, 23, of Dulles, pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of hazing and serving alcohol to a minor in connection to the death of Adam Oakes in February, becoming the first of 11 charged in Oakes' death to plead guilty, ABC News reports.

White faces up to one year in prison and a $2,500 fine at his scheduled sentencing in March 2022.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Alison Martin told ABC News that White hadn't reached an agreement with prosecutors as of Wednesday (December 22).

White's attorney, Stephen A. Mutnick, confirmed his client pleaded guilty to accept responsibility in connection to Oakes' death, according to a statement obtained by ABC News.

Ten other former Delta Chi members have also been charged in connection to the fatal hazing incident, while five also received charges for serving alcohol to a minor.

White was identified by a prosecutor as Oakes' "big brother" in the fraternity.

A police investigation revealed Oakes was told to drink a large bottle of whiskey hours before he was found dead the following morning and later ruled to have died from alcohol poisoning, according to the office of the chief medical examiner.

The Delta Chi fraternity was expelled from VCU after the university launched an investigation alongside Richmond and campus police.