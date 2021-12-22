Georgia's Most Unique Christmas Tradition Is A Major Atlanta Attraction

By Kelly Fisher

December 22, 2021

Gingerbread house on the christmas table with copy space
Photo: Getty Images

Christmas is around the corner, so it’s time to partake in some of your favorite holiday traditions. Some of the best things to do are special to your hometown or home state, so Insider spotlighted the most unique traditions in every state. In Georgia, the “iconic pink pig train” from Macy’s draws tons of visitors (both local and tourists). Here’s what you should know about it, according to Insider:

“Unless you live in Atlanta, you likely have never seen the pink pig train that comes to Macy's Lenox Square every holiday season. The pink pig tradition began in 1953 at Rich's downtown store, and has become a holiday mainstay for Georgia residents who recognize it as a unique staple of the holiday season.  
“After 50 years of children taking photos with Priscilla the Pig, climbing aboard, and, of course, purchasing pink pig merchandise, Priscilla retired in 2021. However, there is still Priscilla merchandise available for any nostalgic fans.”

See the rest of the most unique Christmas traditions in the U.S. here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices