Georgia's Most Unique Christmas Tradition Is A Major Atlanta Attraction

Christmas is around the corner, so it’s time to partake in some of your favorite holiday traditions. Some of the best things to do are special to your hometown or home state, so Insider spotlighted the most unique traditions in every state. In Georgia, the “iconic pink pig train” from Macy’s draws tons of visitors (both local and tourists). Here’s what you should know about it, according to Insider:

“Unless you live in Atlanta, you likely have never seen the pink pig train that comes to Macy's Lenox Square every holiday season. The pink pig tradition began in 1953 at Rich's downtown store, and has become a holiday mainstay for Georgia residents who recognize it as a unique staple of the holiday season.

“After 50 years of children taking photos with Priscilla the Pig, climbing aboard, and, of course, purchasing pink pig merchandise, Priscilla retired in 2021. However, there is still Priscilla merchandise available for any nostalgic fans.”

See the rest of the most unique Christmas traditions in the U.S. here.