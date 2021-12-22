How Ryan Reynolds Gets Mistaken For Ben Affleck: 'They'll Ask How J.Lo Is'

On the latest episode of the Dear Hank and John podcast, Reynolds, 45, admitted that he often gets mistaken for Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52 gets tossed into the mix. "There's a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I've been going to for years. They believe I'm Ben Affleck and I've never corrected them," Reynolds confessed during the appearance, adding that "it would not go over well" if he spoke up and corrected the error.

”I do everything normal like everybody else. They just think I'm Ben Affleck. They'll ask how J.Lo is,” he continued, admitting that he does indeed reply with a “great” or “good.” "I get [my] pizza and off I go."

Reynolds went on to confess that he believes that when he leaves the pizza shop, the staff probably don’t feel as if “Ben Affleck” is amused by them. "I gotta be more chipper,” he joked.