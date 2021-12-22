Kid Cudi Could Win An Academy Award This Year Thanks To These Hit Records

The "Pursuit Of Happiness" rapper isn't the only music star to possibly score an Oscar nod this year. Beyoncé also made the list with “Be Alive” for King Richard while H.E.R.’s “Automatic” from Halle Berry’s Bruised soundtrack made the list as well. If Jay-Z's collaboration with Cudi receives a nomination for Best Original Song, the Carters will make Oscar history as first time in the award show's 94 years that a married couple go head-to-head in any category.

The 15-song shortlist for the 2022 Oscar for Best Original Song includes other music heavy hitters, including Billie Eilish for her chart-topping record from the James Bond film "No Time to Die", Lin-Manuel Miranda for "Dos Oruguitas" from Disney’s "Encanto" and Jennifer Hudson for “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from the Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect.