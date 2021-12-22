Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Announces Resignation

By Hannah DeRuyter

December 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Tom Barrett announced that he will be resigning as mayor of Milwaukee.

According to FOX 6, Barrett, who will become the U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg, made the announcement Wednesday morning (December 22) that as of 5 p.m., he will be stepping down as mayor.

"I want to give the residents of the City of Milwaukee for giving me nearly 18 years of the biggest honor and privilege of my life," Barrett stated. "I have absolutely loved being the mayor of this great city."

He told reporters that although being mayor of Milwaukee was the most rewarding job, it was also the "hardest job he has ever had.

"I am not running away from anything. I love this job -- I just have to emphasize this. There's some people who leave these jobs and they leave embittered, they leave isolated. I am a happy guy. I am so thankful to have had this honor and this experience."

Following Barrett's resignation at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Common Council President Cavalier Johnson will become Milwaukee's acting mayor.

