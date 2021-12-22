Over 500 Exotic Animals Rescued From Home That Was Also Raided 13 Years Ago

The Nebraska Humane Society rescued over 500 exotic animals from a home in Papillion. The rescue effort took two days, with workers removing around 250 animals on Monday (December 20) and the rest on Tuesday.

The animals included several dogs, chinchillas, snakes, lizards, reptiles, turtles, rabbits, guinea pigs, and other small birds and animals. Officials said the animals were living in "very poor" conditions and that the home was "not livable."

"Cages were filthy, some (animals) appear not to have been fed for quite some time," Steve Glandt, Nebraska Humane Society vice president of field operations, said, according to KETV. "Many of the animals appeared to have been in poor health. Last night, we took out around 250 various animals. They were transported back to NHS where they're being evaluated and treated under vet care."

A male living in the home was taken into custody but has not been formally charged. Officials said that the exact charges will depend on the condition of the animals.

"Depending on the type of abuse the animal suffers, or the condition the animal is found in, such as whether they have suffered serious injury or death, will determine if it is a class one misdemeanor or a class four felony," Dominique Jones, a deputy Sarpy County Attorney told the news station.

Officials said they were called the same house in 2008 and removed over 250 animals.

The Nebraska Humane Society is asking for donations to help care for and feed the recused animals.