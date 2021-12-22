Pennsylvania Congresswoman Carjacked At Gunpoint In Philadelphia

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania was carjacked at gunpoint by two men in Philadelphia on Wednesday (December 22) afternoon. Scanlon was walking back to her car after attending a meeting at FDR Park with other members of Congress when a black SUV pulled up alongside her around 2:45 p.m. ET.

Two armed men demanded her keys and then drove away in her vehicle, a blue 2017 Acura MDX with license plate LKG-8893. She was not injured.

"[Scanlon] thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety," Scanlon's spokeswoman Lauren Cox said in a statement.

Authorities said that Scanlon's government and personal cell phones were in the car, along with her purse and identification. The FBI is working with local authorities to track down Scanlon's car.

"It's disheartening, and quite frankly infuriating, that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of tranquility and peace-one of Philadelphia's beautiful parks," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. "My thoughts are with her during what I'm sure is a traumatic time.