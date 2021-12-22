Pennsylvania Congresswoman Carjacked At Gunpoint In Philadelphia

By Bill Galluccio

December 22, 2021

Speaker Pelosi Holds News Conference To Discuss Protecting Our Democracy Act
Photo: Getty Images

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania was carjacked at gunpoint by two men in Philadelphia on Wednesday (December 22) afternoon. Scanlon was walking back to her car after attending a meeting at FDR Park with other members of Congress when a black SUV pulled up alongside her around 2:45 p.m. ET.

Two armed men demanded her keys and then drove away in her vehicle, a blue 2017 Acura MDX with license plate LKG-8893. She was not injured.

"[Scanlon] thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety," Scanlon's spokeswoman Lauren Cox said in a statement.

Authorities said that Scanlon's government and personal cell phones were in the car, along with her purse and identification. The FBI is working with local authorities to track down Scanlon's car.

"It's disheartening, and quite frankly infuriating, that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of tranquility and peace-one of Philadelphia's beautiful parks," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. "My thoughts are with her during what I'm sure is a traumatic time.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices