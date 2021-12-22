Roddy Ricch Speaks Out On Saweetie Dating Rumors
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 22, 2021
When it comes to celebs, even the wrong seating situation could kick off the dating rumor mill. That was the case for Roddy Ricch who was spotted sitting next to Saweetie, courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game in October. The Grammy-nominated rapper is finally speaking out about the dating rumors floating around about him and the Icy Girl, and seemingly put all dating allegations to rest, once and for all. Roddy shared in a recent interview:
"For all the females out there, stop sitting by me [at] the game… I was sitting down first. I’m at the game. That’s my birthday. I’m faded out of my mind. I ain’t thinking about nobody sitting next to me.”
Saweetie And Roddy Rich Spotted Out At The Lakers vs Suns Basketball Game. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/14qvYEDJt4— Fashion Radio (@FashionxRadio) October 23, 2021
Roddy's response comes months after Saweetie herself tweeted a similar sentiment back in October when the rumors initially took off. She wrote:
"So avoid sitting next to men in public places otherwise the world assumes y’all are dating … got it."
So avoid sitting next to men in public places otherwise the world assumes y’all are dating … got it ✅— ICY SEASON ❄️ (@Saweetie) October 24, 2021
Roddy, who's typically low-key when it comes to doing interviews, has been speaking out a lot more these days since dropping his sophomore project Live Life Last earlier this month. He recently dished on his relationship with Kanye West, and understanding the DONDA's star mentality, saying:
"We’re taught to think a certain way, whether it just be with…I don’t know, the way we dress or the way we communicate, the way we…Just different things that we do as humans. I feel like he look at things different like if he wanted to design a sneaker, it would be a tongue-less sneaker. Or he just a real innovative thinker with everything. I feel like it’s not a specific area in which he implies that shit. It’s like he does that with everything. It’s the way he lives.”
Check out Roddy's sophomore album Live Life Fast, which features guest appearances by Future, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Takeoff, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla $ign, Alex Isley, Fivio Foreign, Lil Baby, and Gunna.