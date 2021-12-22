Roddy Ricch Speaks Out On Saweetie Dating Rumors

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to celebs, even the wrong seating situation could kick off the dating rumor mill. That was the case for Roddy Ricch who was spotted sitting next to Saweetie, courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game in October. The Grammy-nominated rapper is finally speaking out about the dating rumors floating around about him and the Icy Girl, and seemingly put all dating allegations to rest, once and for all. Roddy shared in a recent interview:

"For all the females out there, stop sitting by me [at] the game… I was sitting down first. I’m at the game. That’s my birthday. I’m faded out of my mind. I ain’t thinking about nobody sitting next to me.”

Roddy's response comes months after Saweetie herself tweeted a similar sentiment back in October when the rumors initially took off. She wrote:

"So avoid sitting next to men in public places otherwise the world assumes y’all are dating … got it."

Roddy, who's typically low-key when it comes to doing interviews, has been speaking out a lot more these days since dropping his sophomore project Live Life Last earlier this month. He recently dished on his relationship with Kanye West, and understanding the DONDA's star mentality, saying:

"We’re taught to think a certain way, whether it just be with…I don’t know, the way we dress or the way we communicate, the way we…Just different things that we do as humans. I feel like he look at things different like if he wanted to design a sneaker, it would be a tongue-less sneaker. Or he just a real innovative thinker with everything. I feel like it’s not a specific area in which he implies that shit. It’s like he does that with everything. It’s the way he lives.”

Check out Roddy's sophomore album Live Life Fast, which features guest appearances by Future, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Takeoff, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla $ign, Alex Isley, Fivio Foreign, Lil Baby, and Gunna.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices