Roddy Ricch Speaks Out On Saweetie Dating Rumors

Roddy, who's typically low-key when it comes to doing interviews, has been speaking out a lot more these days since dropping his sophomore project Live Life Last earlier this month. He recently dished on his relationship with Kanye West, and understanding the DONDA's star mentality, saying:

"We’re taught to think a certain way, whether it just be with…I don’t know, the way we dress or the way we communicate, the way we…Just different things that we do as humans. I feel like he look at things different like if he wanted to design a sneaker, it would be a tongue-less sneaker. Or he just a real innovative thinker with everything. I feel like it’s not a specific area in which he implies that shit. It’s like he does that with everything. It’s the way he lives.”

Check out Roddy's sophomore album Live Life Fast, which features guest appearances by Future, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Takeoff, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla $ign, Alex Isley, Fivio Foreign, Lil Baby, and Gunna.