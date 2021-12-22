The Best Bar Food In Minnesota Might Surprise You

Sometimes, it doesn’t get much better than classic bar food. Fries, pretzels, wings and tons of other fan-favorite dishes are hard to beat. But some restaurants stand out among the rest, and that’s why Eat This, Not That! highlighted the best bar food in every state. The ultimate food content hub pointed out in its report:

“Bar food, the perfect accompaniment to any happy hour, is some of the tastiest, most comforting food out there, and we can understand why. From Knoxville's duck confit fries to Seattle's garlic burrata pull-apart bread, this list of some of the best bar food options throughout the States proves that bar food is so much more than just chips and peanuts.”

So, which restaurant serves the best bar food in the whole state of Minnesota? The Red Cow, located in Minneapolis. Here’s why it stands out, according to Eat This, Not That!:

“A popular dish to order at The Red Cow is one that strays away from typical bar food options. For starters, it is a salad. But the Red Cow Salad, which is organic mixed greens tossed with crispy prosciutto, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, shaved parmesan, and balsamic vinaigrette, is raved about—and once you've tried it, you'll see why.”

See the rest of the best bar food in the U.S. from the Eat This, Not That! report here.