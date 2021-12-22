The Tiniest Town In Wisconsin Is Home To Only 13 People

By Kelly Fisher

December 22, 2021

Every state is home to major metro areas that offer the hustle and bustle of city life, but sometimes it’s the small towns that really stand out. In fact, some of the smallest towns in the U.S. house a population of only a couple dozen residents (or even fewer).

House Beautiful pinpointed the tiniest towns in each state, and some of them have a population that would shock many city slickers. The publication knows that “every state boasts at least one scenic mountain townone pretty lake town, and one quirky small town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest! …Many of these towns have just one, two, or three lonesome locals.”

So, how many people live in the smallest town in Wisconsin? Only 13 people call the tiniest town in the Badger State home. The tiniest town os Odanah, Wisconsin.Here’s what House Beautiful says about it: “Just a few miles from town, you'll find Lake Superior and the beautiful Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.” The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, located in Clam Lake, “covers more than 1.5 million acres of Wisconsin's northwoods,” according to the USDA Forest Service.

See the rest of the tiniest towns in the whole country via House Beautiful here.

