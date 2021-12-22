This Is The Most Unique Christmas Tradition In Nebraska

Christmas is around the corner, so it’s time to partake in some of your favorite holiday traditions. Some of the best things to do are special to your hometown or home state, so Insider spotlighted the most unique traditions in every state. In Nebraska, the buffalo Bill’s house display for “Christmas at the Cody’s” draws tons of visitors (both local and tourists). Here’s what you should know about it, according to Insider:

“Yes, Buffalo Bill was a real person. William Frederick Cody was well-known as a historical figure of the Wild West, but these days his mansion — the Cody House — is popular for its holiday traditions.

“Local organizations "adopt" rooms of the Cody Mansion and decorate them for the holidays. Visitors can take a tour of the house and will receive hot cocoa and Christmas cookies.”

