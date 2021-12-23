Colorado Stores Can't Sell Alcohol On Christmas, But There's A Loophole

There's a law in Colorado prohibiting licensed businesses from selling alcohol to customers on Christmas Day (December 25). This includes grocery stores, gas stations, liquor stores, and other sellers.

"That can make things difficult for store workers who not only have to be on the clock on a holiday, but must also be the bearers of bad news for anyone who forgot to stock up before December 25," as Westword points out.

But thanks to the advent of to-go booze during the pandemic, reporters say this has created a loophole in the system.

"Retailers licensed for on-premises consumption may conduct alcohol sales (including takeout and delivery sales), as their license type(s) have this ability on Christmas Day under the current statutory framework," according to Suzanne Karrer, a communications supervisor for the Colorado Department of Revenue Liquor & Tobacco Enforcement Division.

This means bars and restaurants can technically sell you takeout drinks on Christmas. But that doesn't mean they will be open. Like most private businesses, most of them will be closed to give their workers a day off to celebrate. With that said, make sure to stock up before Saturday.

If you want to see spots that will be open on Christmas, click here.