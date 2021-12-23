FedEx Driver Accused Of Committing At Least 11 Break-Ins On His Route

A FedEx driver from North Carolina was arrested for allegedly breaking into multiple homes on his route. The Macon County Sheriff's Office said Gregory Thomas Bufkin was caught on a surveillance camera breaking into a woman's house.

Bufkin realized he had been spotted by the camera and quickly exited the house.

"He comes into the back area of the residence, and within just a few seconds, he notices the camera," Sheriff Robert Holland said. "It's obvious from the video that he sees the camera. And he says a couple of things and hurries up out the door."

Using the footage, investigators were able to quickly track down Bufkin. They seized several items that Bufkin allegedly stole, including two firearms and jewelry. Some of the stolen items were found inside his FedEx truck.

Bufkin was hit with numerous charges, including seven counts of felony possession of stolen goods, seven counts of breaking and entering, seven counts of larceny, and six counts of larceny of a firearm. Holland said that he could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

"While this case remains very active and we continue to follow up with information obtained during interviews, we can tie Mr. Bufkin to thefts in at least 11 break-ins in the Highlands area," Holland said. "While we have solved multiple thefts in our area, some items recovered are from thefts that have not been discovered by homeowners and therefore have not been reported."