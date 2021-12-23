Getting A Passport Is Going To Get More Expensive

The State Department announced that it is raising the cost to get a U.S. passport. The agency said that starting on December 27, the fee for a passport book will increase by $20.

That will bring the total cost of renewing your passport to $130, which marks an increase of 18.2%.

The cost to get a new passport for adults will rise to $165, while children under the age of 16 will have to pay $135. Applying for a new passport must be done in person, but renewals can be completed by mail.

"The increased fee is necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world," the State Department explained on Twitter.

Most people can renew their passport by mail, as long as it is undamaged, was issued within the last 15 years with a 10-year validity, and was issued in your current name.

The State Department is working to create a system that will allow people to renew their passports online in 2022. The Defense Department announced that starting on December 23, members of the military and other government personnel will have access to an online portal allowing them to renew their passports. It is unclear when the general public will be able to renew their passports online.