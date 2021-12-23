Here's Where You Can Find The Best Tacos In Georgia

Nothing hits the spot like a plate of tacos, and although there’s no shortage of options, some restaurants serve much better ones than others. Luckily, fellow foodies have each other’s backs by rating their experiences (and the quality of the food) online.

That’s how Eat This, Not That! pinpointed the best tacos in every state. The ultimate food content hub explains: “This is a list of the best taco places in every state in the country, according to Yelp. The company identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning ‘taco,’ then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning ‘taco.’”

So, which ones stand out the most in Georgia? Eat This, Not That! determined that the must-have tacos in Georgia are in Kennesaw. Here’s why you should order the Mexican taco at Tacos Del Chavo:

“The Mexican tacos are top-notch at Tacos Del Chavo, so when you're in the mood for truly authentic fare in Georgia, this is the place to go. But as one Yelp reviewer pointed out, this family-run business not only has some of the best street-style tacos, but it's a pleasant dining experience each time with the friendly staff often chatting with customers.

“’The very best part of this little gem is the hospitality. The family that runs this place is not "running a restaurant"—they are extending their home to you. This is true hospitality. They're a local Kennesaw family with roots in the area and it really warms my heart to be here! The few times I've been here, I'm already recognized and it makes me feel even better,’ he wrote.”

