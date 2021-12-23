Icy Roads Cause Massive Car Pile Up In Wisconsin
By Hannah DeRuyter
December 23, 2021
Parts of Interstate 94 in Wisconsin have been closed due to icy weather conditions and several crashes.
According to a Tweet made by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Northwest Region, I-94 Eastbound has been closed from US 10 to WIS 121 and I-94 Westbound is closed from WIS 121 to County HH.
Cars traveling along I-94 have also been rerouted. "EB traffic is being rerouted to US 10 to US 53 to WIS 121 back to I-94. WB is following that in reverse."
Photos posted by the Wisconsin State Patrol show "a multi-vehicle crash involving a number of semi-tractor trailers and passenger vehicles" on I-94.
A Facebook post by the Jackson County Wisconsin Sheriff's office says that there was "a massive crash involving many vehicles both directions Northfield to Osseo and Osseo to Northfield."
Wisconsin State Patrol is warning motorists in the Northwest region to be cautious or stay off the roads if possible due to the hazardous roads.
For traffic updates, you can check 511Wisconsin on Twitter here.