Icy Roads Cause Massive Car Pile Up In Wisconsin

Parts of Interstate 94 in Wisconsin have been closed due to icy weather conditions and several crashes.

According to a Tweet made by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Northwest Region, I-94 Eastbound has been closed from US 10 to WIS 121 and I-94 Westbound is closed from WIS 121 to County HH.

Cars traveling along I-94 have also been rerouted. "EB traffic is being rerouted to US 10 to US 53 to WIS 121 back to I-94. WB is following that in reverse."

Photos posted by the Wisconsin State Patrol show "a multi-vehicle crash involving a number of semi-tractor trailers and passenger vehicles" on I-94.