Jennifer Lopez Sends Subtle Love To Ben Affleck In Latest Instagram Post

Jennifer Lopez sent Ben Affleck a subtle love nudge in her latest Instagram post.

On Wednesday (December 22), the entertainer, 5, took to the social media platform to share some snaps of her in the winter spirit. Wearing a white Aritzia winter coat and gloves, Lopez held a mug in her hand and offered the camera a gleaming smile. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the cup featured a big black capital B on the front of it in reference to Affleck. "Cozy morning in my Super Puff [coffee emoji] [snowflake emoji] Thank you @Aritzia…I love it! #TheSuperPuff," the Marry Me star captioned the clip.

Earlier this week, Lopez shared her take on Affleck's controversial remarks about his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. In a statement to PEOPLE, she said that the reports of her being angry about Affleck’s comments are simply untrue. “This story is simply not true. It is not how I feel. I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person,” she said in the remark.

Affleck’s heading-making interview with Howard Stern saw the actor touch on his past struggle with alcoholism and the remark that the media spun fell on his openness to admit that "part of why [he] started drinking… because [he] was trapped" in his marriage. After the word spread, Affleck’s name went into overdrive, with the star clarifying his intention during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom, the actor said, adding that the former couple “respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first."