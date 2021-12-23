Man Dies After Trying To Run His Girlfriend's Car Off The Road

An Arizona man was killed after he was involved in a head-on collision on route I-10 in Phoenix. Authorities said the man, who was not identified, was trying to run his girlfriend off the road around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday (December 23) morning.

The 41-year-old rear-ended her vehicle with his Dodge pickup truck but spun out of control and into oncoming traffic. He then slammed head-first into a Dodge Durango that was on the other side of the highway, causing a fiery crash.

The man suspected of causing the accident was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Durango was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The man's girlfriend was not hurt.

Authorities have said why the man was trying to run his girlfriend off the road. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident.