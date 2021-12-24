John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Reveal Son Miles Was Bitten On Vacation

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s 3-year-old son, Miles, had a little mishap during their vacation.

On Thursday (December 24), the Cravings author, 36, took to social media to share a photo of their son bundled up in his winter gear at what is seemingly a National Health Services hospital or clinic in the United Kingdom. "Bear got a little bite that got infected. we thought it was a deep splinter but ultrasound showed nothing! anyhoo he is all good! And the visit was free," she captioned the shot.

“It always feels like a trick. But it is not. It is simply universal healthcare. It is beautiful when a country sees value in its people being healthy and financially safe from insurmountable healthcare debt. we should try it someday,” she continued.

Teigen has been sharing lots of images from the family’s visit to the United Kingdom for the holidays. Her post’s caption is in reference to the UK providing healthcare to residents and emergency outpatients treatment for overseas tourists at no charge.

When someone hit back and declared "it isn't free," Teigen replied, "I know that. I'm saying we pay high taxes and insurance up the ass and still have to pay for healthcare. And yeah, we have money and didn't have to pay. It's not like there was a tip jar. Or a jar that said 'celebrities pay here.'"