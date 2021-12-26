Former H.S. Volleyball Coach Charged With Having Sex With Underage Student

A former high school volleyball head coach and paraeducator in Iowa is accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage student spanning several months in 2020.

Brycelyn Haughey, 22, of Toledo in Tama County, was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee and one count of dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors, the Sun-Carrier reports.

An affidavit filed on December 21 in Tama County District Court confirmed Green Mountain Garwin School District Superintendent Kym Stein contacted Tama County Sheriff's Detective Trevor Killian about accusations that Haughey had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old boy from September to December 2020 -- which included providing alcohol to the minor on multiple occasions -- leading to an investigation into the situation.

Haughey worked as the head varsity volleyball coach at CMG High School during the 2020-21 school year before resigning midway through the fall 2021 season during the 2021-22 school year on September 23, though court documents obtained by the Sun-Carrier suggest allegations of an inappropriate relationship with the 17-year-old aren't the result of her coaching position.

Stein, who took over as CMG School District's superintendent in July, said the previous administration had overlooked the situation.

“We are aware of the recent criminal charges against Ms. Haughey. The district will continue to follow its policies and procedures, including cooperating with law enforcement. The safety of students is our top priority,” Stein wrote in a written statement emailed to the Sun-Carrier.

Haughey was reportedly hired as a paraeducator at South Tama Elementary School at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, but the district confirmed she resigned form the position on December 15.

Public Defender Scott Hunter, who is representing Haughey, said a trial date has not yet been scheduled.

Sexual exploitation by a school employee is considered a Class D felony and could carry a maximum sentence of up to five years in jail, as well as fines totaling $10,245, if convicted.