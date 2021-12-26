JoJo Announces Engagement To Dexter Darden & The Ring Is Stunning

JoJo and Dexter Darden are officially engaged, and she is absolutely beaming. The singer-songwriter announced her engagement to Darden on Christmas Day (December 25) gushing over the “most epic birthday surprise ever.” JoJo shared on Instagram:

“forever with YOU? Sign me UP. celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!! thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of one. LFG @dexterdarden”

Darden, 30, previously shared a sweet birthday tribute to JoJo, who turned 31 on December 20, before the couple announced their engagement. He wrote at the time: “Happy Birthday To the Brightest Star In My Universe, The Beat To My Heart, The Woman I prayed for @iamjojo ! Jo Thank you for challenging me, Pushing me to be the best Man I can be, and Making me smile when no one else can. You are Gift from God to the world, and the best present I’ve ever received. TO THE MOON AND BACK, I got Your back!” JoJo replied to his sweet message: “ILY BABY 😢🥺 thank u for always going above and beyond for me/ us.” See their adorable engagement photos (and the ring!) here: