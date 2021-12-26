Nearly 1,000 DNA Samples Analyzed In 25-Year JonBenet Ramsey Investigation

Investigators in the 25-year murder case of JonBenet Ramsey said they've analyzed nearly 1,000 samples in a continued effort to find the then-6-year-old girl's killer.

CNN reports the latest numbers released by investigators on the anniversary of the Boulder, Colorado case include 21,000 tips, letters and emails sent to and reviewed by police; detectives traveling to 19 states seeking information; interviewing more than 1,000 individuals; and processing 1,500 pieces of evidence.

Sunday marks 25 years since Ramsey was initially reported missing from her family's Boulder home on December 26, 1996, when her mother, Patsy, told police she found a ransom note demanding $118,000 for the 6-year-old to be returned.

Ramsey's body was found in a basement room at her family's home the following day and police later confirmed her skull had been fractured.

The murder investigation gained national attention due to several factors including Ramsey's involvement in child beauty pageants, the Ramsey family's wealth and accusations facing her parents.

Patsy, who died from ovarian cancer in 2006, and her husband, John Bennett Ramsey, were cleared of any wrongdoing in their daughter's death by the Boulder District Attorney in July 2008 after additional DNA evidence was collected from the child's clothing, which belonged to an unidentified male who wasn't a relative.

Boulder Police released a statement on Sunday confirming they were actively using "new technology to enhance the investigation" and check for DNA matches in their continued effort to solve the case on the 25-year anniversary of their initial investigation.

"Thanks to the huge advances in DNA technology, multiple suspects have been run through the system to check for matches. CBI (Colorado Bureau of Investigation) has updated over 750 reference samples with the latest DNA technology. The Boulder Police Department works closely with CBI on future DNA advancements," the statement read via CNN.