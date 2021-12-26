Willow Hits Up Phoebe Bridgers To Collaborate And Fans Lose Their Minds

Willow has already solidified herself as a pop punk star, and now she's setting her sights on the indie rock world. On Christmas Eve (December 24), the singer let Phoebe Bridgers know she wanted to work together on Twitter, writing: "@phoebe_bridgers hmu I got a song I think you would absolutely DESTROY"

The next day, Bridgers responded with a simple "hello," and that was enough for fans to absolutely lose their minds. While many responded with one-word comments like "omg" and "PLEASE" some were able to articulate their excitement a little more.

"PLEASE MAKE THIS HAPPEN" one wrote.

"THIS COLLAB WOULD END ME" tweeted another.

The tweet comes just weeks after Willow revealed she was working with YUNGBLUD in the studio. See the interaction below.