13-Year-Old On Dirt Bike Dies During Attempted Police Traffic Stop

The department confirmed the officer who attempted to stop the 13-year-old will be placed on administrative leave "pending the outcome of the investigation" in adherence with department policy.

“I can’t say how difficult it is to think of a loss of someone as young as 13 years old with such a bright future ahead of them,” Gregory said during a news conference on Sunday (December 26) via NBC News. “I know that our community is upset. I know there is a lot of emotion.”

Gregory said the department planned to undergo a "thorough and conclusive investigation" into the incident, which will be led by the Florida Highway Patrol and the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office will lead a probe into the cause and manner of the 13-year-old's death.