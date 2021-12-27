3 Dead, 1 Critical In Texas Convenience Store Shooting

Three men were killed and a fourth is reported to be in critical condition after a shooting took place at a Garland, Texas convenience store on Sunday (December 26) night.

NBC News reports local police responded to the scene just after 7:30 p.m. and found the four victims had been shot upon arrival.

The three victims killed were all pronounced dead at the scene, while the fourth was taken to a local hospital, according to a statement from Garland Police obtained by NBC News.

Surveillance footage showed all four victims inside the convenience store prior to the shooting taking place.

The video then shows a suspect, described as a "light-skinned male," exit "a white Dodge 4-door pickup truck, open the front doors of the convenience store, and begin firing a gun, striking the victims," Garland Police confirmed in the statement obtained by NBC News.

The man was then seen re-entering the truck on the passenger side before the vehicle fled the scene "at a high rate of speed," according to the department.

Police said the suspect was shirtless and wearing a baseball hat, a blue surgical face mask and dark-colored athletic in the surveillance video of the incident and has not been found as of Monday (December 27) morning.

Garland Police said the identities of the victims have not been released as of Monday and the investigation remains active as officers continue to work toward finding the motive for the incident.