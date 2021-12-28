Bebe Rexha Says She’s The Heaviest She’s Ever Been In Emotional Video

In a video titled "honest update" on TikTok, Bebe Rexha opened up about struggling with low self-esteem and negative body image this holiday season. She shared her complex emotions on the situation with her fans while holding back tears.

“So, it is the holidays, and I know we’re all supposed to be merry and like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays!,’ which I am-ish,” she began her emotional update. “I think I am the heaviest I’ve ever been. I weighed myself just now, and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight ’cause I feel embarrassed. Not just about that. I just feel like disgusting, you know, in my own body.”

Fans have noticed that Rexha hasn't been active as much on social media lately, which she addressed in the video. “I haven’t been posting as much because I don’t feel good in my skin and when I don’t feel good, I don’t want to post," she explained. "And that’s really honestly the reason why I haven’t been posting as much in the last year, or so, as much as I used to."

As an outspoken supporter of the body positivity movement, the 32-year-old pop star said her update comes from a place of “hurt” and “confusion,” ultimately telling her fans she doesn't feel like she knows how to “love herself” anymore.