Denver Nursing Home Calls 911 Over Staffing Shortage, COVID Outbreak

It wasn't a joyful Christmas weekend for a nursing home in Denver, Colorado.

CBS Denver says first responders were called to Autumn Heights Care Center Saturday morning (December 25) but for a different kind of emergency. Reporters claim there was only one nurse on duty for 50 patients at the nursing home that day. On top of that, signs on the Autumn Heights' doors say they had a coronavirus outbreak.

"The Colorado State Joint Information Center confirmed an outbreak was first reported at this facility on Dec. 18," according to the news station. "The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment outbreak team has been working with the facility to mitigate and address the outbreak."

Reporters also learned the nurse requested the residents be transferred to local hospitals. Officials say this wasn't a sufficient solution and opted to provide medical assistance to the facility until relief nurses came in later that afternoon.

While the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) couldn't confirm there was only one nurse that day, they did say there was a staff shortage. The Colorado Joint Information Center and the state's Staffing Shortage Fusion Center have been in contact with Autumn Heights to make sure there's enough staffing.

CBS Denver also reached out to the nursing home since the incident but hasn't heard back.