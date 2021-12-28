Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka Releases Guided Meditation For Fans
By Emily Lee
December 29, 2021
It's time to take a deep breath and relax. As the new year approaches, Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka is reminding fans to slow down with the release of a new guided meditation.
The guided meditation, released on Greta Van Fleet's YouTube channel, was co-written by Kiszka and meditation developer Michelle Pepper. The meditation, which runs for just under twelve minutes, asks listeners to take a deep breath and close their eyes before beginning.
With pleasant music humming along in the background, Kiszka urges listeners to "let your breath be the source of your awakening" and to let "the barriers to higher consciousness dissolve."
Fans were thrilled by the release of the guided mediation, with many noting Greta Van Fleet often goes above and beyond for their supporters. "This band is so much more than just music," one fan wrote. "They do everything they can to connect with the fans," another praise. "These guys really listen to their fans and deliver every time," a third wrote.
Others praised Kiszka's narration. "Josh is the perfect person to do this, his voice is so relaxing," one fan commented. "The way this was extremely effective," another shared. "Wasn’t expecting Josh Kiszka to realign me on my spiritual journey today but I’m not mad about it."
Greta Van Fleet's most recent album, The Battle at Garden's Gate, debuted in January 2021. The album debuted at number 1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock Albums charts, setting up a big year for the band. Fans will just have to wait and see what the band has up their sleeves for 2022—besides guided meditations, of course.