Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka Releases Guided Meditation For Fans

It's time to take a deep breath and relax. As the new year approaches, Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka is reminding fans to slow down with the release of a new guided meditation.

The guided meditation, released on Greta Van Fleet's YouTube channel, was co-written by Kiszka and meditation developer Michelle Pepper. The meditation, which runs for just under twelve minutes, asks listeners to take a deep breath and close their eyes before beginning.

With pleasant music humming along in the background, Kiszka urges listeners to "let your breath be the source of your awakening" and to let "the barriers to higher consciousness dissolve."