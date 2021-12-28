New year, new Netflix titles! With 2022 just days away, Netflix is getting ready to release a ton of new films, tv shows, and documentaries. From new episodes of Ozark to classic films like Gremlins and Big Fish, there's a lot to look forward to next year. Here's everything coming to Netflix in January 2022:

January 1st:

#FollowFriday (2016)

1BR (2019)

300 (2006)

Annie (1982)

Big Fish (2003)

Braveheart (1995)

Cadillac Records (2008)=

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Doing Hard Time (2004)

DreamWork’s Rise of The Guardians (2012)

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter (2019)

First Sunday (2008)

Free Willy (1993)

Friends with Money (2006)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins (1984)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet 2 (2011)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Hook (1991)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) & I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)–

I Love You, Man (2009)

Incastrati (Season 1)– Netflix Original

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Jack and Jill (2011)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Just Go with It (2011)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Linewatch (2008)

Long Story Short (2021)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Rainbow Rangers (Season 2)

Road Trip (2000)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Scary Stories: To Tell In The Dark (2019)

Stand by Me (1986)

Superman Returns (2006)

Taxi Driver (1976)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Collection: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator Movie Collection: Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The Hook Up Plan (Season 3 – Final Season)– Netflix Original

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys (1987)

The NeverEnding Story (1984)

The Patriot (2000)

The Town (2010)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

Troy (2004)

True Grit (2010)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo (1998)

Zone 414 (2021)

January 4th:

Action Pack (Season 1)– Netflix Original

January 5th:

Four to Dinner (2022)– Netflix Original

Gigantosaurus (Season 2)– Netflix Original

Rebelde (Season – Netflix Original

January 6th:

Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Season 2 / Book 2)– Netflix Original

Hanwoo Rhapsody (Season 1)

The Club (Part 2)– Netflix Original

The Wasteland / The Beast (2022– Netflix Original

January 7th:

Binti (2019)

Hype House (Season 1)– Netflix Original

Johnny Test (Season 2)– Netflix Original

January 10th:

Undercover (Season 3)– Netflix Original

January 11th:

Dear Mother (2022)– Netflix Original

The Colony / Tides (2021)

January 12th:

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster / Jak pokochalam Gangstera (2022)– Netflix Original

January 13th:

Brazen (2022)– Netflix Original

Chosen (Season 1)– Netflix Original

Photocopier (2022)– Netflix Original

The Journalist (Season 1)– Netflix Original

January 14th:

After Life (Season 3– Netflix Original

Archive 81 (Season 1)– Netflix Original

Blippi Collection: Blippi: Adventures Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2021)– Netflix Original

The House (Season 1)– Netflix Original

This Is Not a Comedy (2022)– Netflix Original

January 16th:

Phantom Thread (2017)

January 17th: