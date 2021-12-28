Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In January 2022

By Emily Lee

December 28, 2021

Photo: Netflix

New year, new Netflix titles! With 2022 just days away, Netflix is getting ready to release a ton of new films, tv shows, and documentaries. From new episodes of Ozark to classic films like Gremlins and Big Fish, there's a lot to look forward to next year. Here's everything coming to Netflix in January 2022:

January 1st:

  • #FollowFriday (2016)
  • 1BR (2019)
  • 300 (2006)
  • Annie (1982)
  • Big Fish (2003)
  • Braveheart (1995)
  • Cadillac Records (2008)=
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
  • Dark Shadows (2012)
  • Doing Hard Time (2004)
  • DreamWork’s Rise of The Guardians (2012)
  • Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter (2019)
  • First Sunday (2008)
  • Free Willy (1993)
  • Friends with Money (2006)
  • G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)
  • Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)
  • Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
  • Girl, Interrupted (1999)
  • Godzilla (1998)
  • Gremlins (1984)
  • Happy Feet (2006)
  • Happy Feet 2 (2011)
  • Hell or High Water (2016)
  • Hook (1991)
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) & I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)–
  • I Love You, Man (2009)
  • Incastrati (Season 1)– Netflix Original
  • Interview with the Vampire (1994)
  • Jack and Jill (2011)
  • Jonah Hex (2010)
  • Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
  • Just Go with It (2011)
  • Kung Fu Panda (2008)
  • Linewatch (2008)
  • Long Story Short (2021)
  • Midnight in Paris (2011)
  • Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)
  • Nacho Libre (2006)
  • Paranormal Activity (2007)
  • Rainbow Rangers (Season 2)
  • Road Trip (2000)
  • Runaway Bride (1999)
  • Scary Stories: To Tell In The Dark (2019)
  • Stand by Me (1986)
  • Superman Returns (2006)
  • Taxi Driver (1976)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Collection:
    • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
    • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
    • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
    • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
  • Terminator Movie Collection:
    • Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
  • The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
  • The Hook Up Plan (Season 3 – Final Season)– Netflix Original
  • The Longest Yard (2005)
  • The Lost Boys (1987)
  • The NeverEnding Story (1984)
  • The Patriot (2000)
  • The Town (2010)
  • The Wedding Singer (1998)
  • Troy (2004)
  • True Grit (2010)
  • Wild Wild West (1999)
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
  • Woo (1998)
  • Zone 414 (2021)

January 4th:

  • Action Pack (Season 1)– Netflix Original

January 5th:

  • Four to Dinner (2022)– Netflix Original
  • Gigantosaurus (Season 2)– Netflix Original
  • Rebelde (Season – Netflix Original

January 6th:

  • Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Season 2 / Book 2)– Netflix Original
  • Hanwoo Rhapsody (Season 1)
  • The Club (Part 2)– Netflix Original
  • The Wasteland / The Beast (2022– Netflix Original

January 7th:

  • Binti (2019)
  • Hype House (Season 1)– Netflix Original
  • Johnny Test (Season 2)– Netflix Original

January 10th:

  • Undercover (Season 3)– Netflix Original

January 11th:

  • Dear Mother (2022)– Netflix Original
  • The Colony / Tides (2021)

January 12th:

  • How I Fell in Love with a Gangster / Jak pokochalam Gangstera (2022)– Netflix Original

January 13th:

  • Brazen (2022)– Netflix Original
  • Chosen (Season 1)– Netflix Original
  • Photocopier (2022)– Netflix Original
  • The Journalist (Season 1)– Netflix Original

January 14th:

  • After Life (Season 3– Netflix Original
  • Archive 81 (Season 1)– Netflix Original
  • Blippi Collection:
    • Blippi: Adventures
    • Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt
  • Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2021)– Netflix Original
  • The House (Season 1)– Netflix Original
  • This Is Not a Comedy (2022)– Netflix Original

January 16th:

  • Phantom Thread (2017)

January 17th:

  • After We Fell (2021)

January 18th:

  • Mighty Express: Train Trouble (2022)– Netflix Original

January 19th:

  • El Marginal / The Marginal (Season 4)– Netflix Original
  • Heavenly Bites: Mexico (2022)– Netflix Original
  • Juanpis González – The Series (Season 1)– Netflix Original
  • The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Limited Series)– Netflix Original
  • Too Hot To Handle (Season 3)– Netflix Original

January 20th:

  • Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream. (Season 1)– Netflix Original
  • The Royal Treatment (2022)– Netflix Original

January 21st:

  • Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)
  • Munich – The Edge of War (2022)– Netflix Original
  • My Father’s Violin (2022)– Netflix Original
  • Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1)– Netflix Original
  • Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series (Part 2)– Netflix Original
  • Summer Heat (Season 1)– Netflix Original
  • That Girl Lay Lay (Season 1)

January 24th:

  • Three Songs for Benazir (2022)– Netflix Original

January 25th:

  • Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2)– Netflix Original
  • Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (2022)– Netflix Original

January 28th:

  • Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 1)– Netflix Original
  • Feria: The Darkest Light (Season 1)– Netflix Original
  • Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Limited Series)– Netflix Original
  • Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Season 1)– Netflix Original
  • Home Team (2022)– Netflix Original
  • In From the Cold (Season 1)– Netflix Original
  • The Orbital Children (Season 1)– Netflix Original
  • The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window (Season 1)– Netflix Original

Happy streaming!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices