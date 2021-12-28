Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In January 2022
By Emily Lee
December 28, 2021
Photo: Netflix
New year, new Netflix titles! With 2022 just days away, Netflix is getting ready to release a ton of new films, tv shows, and documentaries. From new episodes of Ozark to classic films like Gremlins and Big Fish, there's a lot to look forward to next year. Here's everything coming to Netflix in January 2022:
January 1st:
- #FollowFriday (2016)
- 1BR (2019)
- 300 (2006)
- Annie (1982)
- Big Fish (2003)
- Braveheart (1995)
- Cadillac Records (2008)=
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Dark Shadows (2012)
- Doing Hard Time (2004)
- DreamWork’s Rise of The Guardians (2012)
- Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter (2019)
- First Sunday (2008)
- Free Willy (1993)
- Friends with Money (2006)
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)
- Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
- Girl, Interrupted (1999)
- Godzilla (1998)
- Gremlins (1984)
- Happy Feet (2006)
- Happy Feet 2 (2011)
- Hell or High Water (2016)
- Hook (1991)
- I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) & I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)–
- I Love You, Man (2009)
- Incastrati (Season 1)– Netflix Original
- Interview with the Vampire (1994)
- Jack and Jill (2011)
- Jonah Hex (2010)
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
- Just Go with It (2011)
- Kung Fu Panda (2008)
- Linewatch (2008)
- Long Story Short (2021)
- Midnight in Paris (2011)
- Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)
- Nacho Libre (2006)
- Paranormal Activity (2007)
- Rainbow Rangers (Season 2)
- Road Trip (2000)
- Runaway Bride (1999)
- Scary Stories: To Tell In The Dark (2019)
- Stand by Me (1986)
- Superman Returns (2006)
- Taxi Driver (1976)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Collection:
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
- Terminator Movie Collection:
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- The Hook Up Plan (Season 3 – Final Season)– Netflix Original
- The Longest Yard (2005)
- The Lost Boys (1987)
- The NeverEnding Story (1984)
- The Patriot (2000)
- The Town (2010)
- The Wedding Singer (1998)
- Troy (2004)
- True Grit (2010)
- Wild Wild West (1999)
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- Woo (1998)
- Zone 414 (2021)
January 4th:
- Action Pack (Season 1)– Netflix Original
January 5th:
- Four to Dinner (2022)– Netflix Original
- Gigantosaurus (Season 2)– Netflix Original
- Rebelde (Season – Netflix Original
January 6th:
- Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Season 2 / Book 2)– Netflix Original
- Hanwoo Rhapsody (Season 1)
- The Club (Part 2)– Netflix Original
- The Wasteland / The Beast (2022– Netflix Original
January 7th:
- Binti (2019)
- Hype House (Season 1)– Netflix Original
- Johnny Test (Season 2)– Netflix Original
January 10th:
- Undercover (Season 3)– Netflix Original
January 11th:
- Dear Mother (2022)– Netflix Original
- The Colony / Tides (2021)
January 12th:
- How I Fell in Love with a Gangster / Jak pokochalam Gangstera (2022)– Netflix Original
January 13th:
- Brazen (2022)– Netflix Original
- Chosen (Season 1)– Netflix Original
- Photocopier (2022)– Netflix Original
- The Journalist (Season 1)– Netflix Original
January 14th:
- After Life (Season 3– Netflix Original
- Archive 81 (Season 1)– Netflix Original
- Blippi Collection:
- Blippi: Adventures
- Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt
- Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2021)– Netflix Original
- The House (Season 1)– Netflix Original
- This Is Not a Comedy (2022)– Netflix Original
January 16th:
- Phantom Thread (2017)
January 17th:
- After We Fell (2021)
January 18th:
- Mighty Express: Train Trouble (2022)– Netflix Original
January 19th:
- El Marginal / The Marginal (Season 4)– Netflix Original
- Heavenly Bites: Mexico (2022)– Netflix Original
- Juanpis González – The Series (Season 1)– Netflix Original
- The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Limited Series)– Netflix Original
- Too Hot To Handle (Season 3)– Netflix Original
January 20th:
- Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream. (Season 1)– Netflix Original
- The Royal Treatment (2022)– Netflix Original
January 21st:
- Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)
- Munich – The Edge of War (2022)– Netflix Original
- My Father’s Violin (2022)– Netflix Original
- Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1)– Netflix Original
- Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series (Part 2)– Netflix Original
- Summer Heat (Season 1)– Netflix Original
- That Girl Lay Lay (Season 1)
January 24th:
- Three Songs for Benazir (2022)– Netflix Original
January 25th:
- Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2)– Netflix Original
- Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (2022)– Netflix Original
January 28th:
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 1)– Netflix Original
- Feria: The Darkest Light (Season 1)– Netflix Original
- Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Limited Series)– Netflix Original
- Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Season 1)– Netflix Original
- Home Team (2022)– Netflix Original
- In From the Cold (Season 1)– Netflix Original
- The Orbital Children (Season 1)– Netflix Original
- The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window (Season 1)– Netflix Original
Happy streaming!