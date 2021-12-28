Man Hunting For Deer Antlers Found Body Of MMA Fighter Missing Since 2020

A Missouri hunter who was searching for deer antlers stumbled upon the human remains of an MMA fighter who went missing nearly two years ago. David Koenig was last seen in February 2020 at the Peach Tree Inn in Branson, Missouri.

He reportedly texted several friends suggesting that he was in danger and asked for their help before his disappearance. However, despite Koenig's pleas for assistance, a missing person report wasn't filed until several weeks later.

Authorities conducted several large-scale searches for Koening in Missouri and Arkansas, while investigators spent thousands of hours trying to track him down.

After nearly two years, a hunter happened to find the remains in a wooded area just over a mile from the Peach Tree Inn. Authorities confirmed the remains belonged to Koening and that they found some of his personal belongings in the area.

"The examination of the remains conducted by a forensic pathologist determined that there was no trauma and that the death did not appear to be the result of foul play," the Branson Police Department said in a statement.

"Our department and the amazing group of volunteers never stopped in our efforts to find Mr. Koenig," said Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews.

"While this is not the ending we hoped for, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Koenig," he added.