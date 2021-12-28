Ozzy Osbourne To Honor Infamous Bat-Biting Moment With 9000 NFT Bats

The 73-year old star reportedly chose to use bats as his NFT initiation in honor of his infamous 1982 concert in Des Moines, Iowa, in which he stuck a bat in his mouth and bit its head off on stage, leaving the crowd stunned. According to the Cryptobatz website, "Every Cryptobat holds an innovative power... the ability to 'bite' and NFT from a different blue chip project and create a 'mutantbat' that shares the DNA of both tokens."

NFTs, also known as a nonfungible token, is a piece of data that verifies you maintain ownership of a digital item like artwork, a meme or a tweet. Osbourne isn't the only star to delve into the world of NFTs --- he joins other celebs like Snoop Dogg, Ellen DeGeneres and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who've tried their hand in the nonfungible token game.

In November, Snoop auctioned off an NFT sitcom featuring him, his uncle Junebug and the Harlem Globetrotters.