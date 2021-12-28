Ozzy Osbourne To Honor Infamous Bat-Biting Moment With 9000 NFT Bats

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne is taking his talents to the NFT world in honor of his infamous 1982 bat-biting moment. On Monday, the famous rocker revealed that he will be releasing 9,666 digital bats into the NFT world in January, called Cryptobatz, which were uniquely designed by Ozzy and NFT creator Sutter Systems. The "No More Tears" star took to Twitter to share a Rolling Stone article, chronicling his latest endeavor, tweeting:

"I’m launching a fucking NFT project. 9,666 unique bats designed by yours truly... go and follow @CryptoBatzNFT and read all about it below."

The 73-year old star reportedly chose to use bats as his NFT initiation in honor of his infamous 1982 concert in Des Moines, Iowa, in which he stuck a bat in his mouth and bit its head off on stage, leaving the crowd stunned. According to the Cryptobatz website, "Every Cryptobat holds an innovative power... the ability to 'bite' and NFT from a different blue chip project and create a 'mutantbat' that shares the DNA of both tokens."

NFTs, also known as a nonfungible token, is a piece of data that verifies you maintain ownership of a digital item like artwork, a meme or a tweet. Osbourne isn't the only star to delve into the world of NFTs --- he joins other celebs like Snoop Dogg, Ellen DeGeneres and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who've tried their hand in the nonfungible token game.

In November, Snoop auctioned off an NFT sitcom featuring him, his uncle Junebug and the Harlem Globetrotters.

Check out more info on CryptoBatz here.

