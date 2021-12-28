Rihanna Pens A Sweet Message To Her Late Cousin On Anniversary Of His Death

Tavon was shot and killed in Barbados on December 26th, 2017 after reportedly walking through the Eden Lodge area of St Michael’s on the island when he was shot by a gunman several times at just 21 years old. Rihanna grieved her late cousin publicly via Instagram four years ago, shortly after the fatal shooting, sharing:

"RIP cousin... can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! #endgunviolence"