Several States Have Hit Peak COVID-19 Hospitalization Levels

Hospitals around the country are struggling to deal with an influx of patients with COVID-19 as the Omicron variant continues to spread. According to CNN, four states, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, and Vermont, saw the highest number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic during the month of December.

Other states, including Delaware, Ohio, and Indiana, are approaching new pandemic records for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

The number of cases and hospitalizations in children is also on the rise, with pediatric hospitalizations up by 80% over the past four weeks. In New York City, the number of children admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 rose by nearly 400% in just two weeks, going from 22 to 109. None of the children were fully vaccinated.

"The risks of COVID-19 for children are real," acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said according to WABC. "We are alerting New Yorkers to this recent striking increase in pediatric COVID-19 admissions so that pediatricians, parents, and guardians can take urgent action to protect our youngest New Yorkers."

Overall, there are roughly 2,000 children hospitalized with COVID-19 across the country, with an average of 260 children being admitted to the hospital every day.