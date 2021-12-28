Travis Scott Is 'So In Love' With Kylie Jenner Ahead Of Second Baby's Birth

Though there was recently speculation Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner were not an item amid the reality star's second pregnancy, the pair are reportedly feeling more in love than ever. As Scott and Jenner await their second child's arrival, their relationship couldn't be stronger.

“Kylie has never felt more prepared for something in her entire life,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kylie and Travis are so elated to be on this journey again together. They are so in love with each other. They share a special bond as parents that no one else can touch.”

“They are very mature about their relationship and know that they both have their own careers and allow each other that space, but at the same time, they are both extremely hands-on and keep their family at the forefront at all times,” the source continued. “They are both super engaged when it comes to family and work really well as parents together. They are very streamlined.”

A source previously told the outlet the 24-year-old beauty mogul has been "trying for almost two years to get pregnant" as she's always wanted her daughter, Stormi Webster, to have a sibling that's close in age. Now that her second is almost here, Jenner feels "incredibly confident and is so overjoyed about expanding her family and becoming a new mom again,” the first insider added. "She can’t wait for Stormi to have a sibling.”

As for the speculation surrounding Scott and Jenner's relationship status, Khloe Kardashian cleared the air earlier this month on TikTok. "They are very much a couple," she said, putting the rumors to rest.