UCLA Pulls Out Of Holiday Bowl Hours Before Kickoff Due To COVID

The San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl is the latest college bowl game to be canceled because of COVID-19. The UCLA Bruins were forced to pull out of the game hours before kickoff "due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins' program."

"We are extremely grateful to the Holiday Bowl, students, fans and sponsors, and the people of San Diego for their support this week," UCLA's Director of Athletics, Martin Jarmond, said in a statement. "We are deeply disappointed for our young men in the football program that worked extremely hard for this opportunity. My heart goes out to them."

The Hawaii Bowl, the Military Bowl, the Arizona Bowl, and the inaugural Fenway Bowl were also canceled due to the COVID outbreaks.

Two other bowl games had to make last-minute schedule changes in order to be played.

The Sun Bowl was in jeopardy after the University of Miami had to pull out of the game. The cancelation of the Arizona Bowl allowed the Central Michigan Chippewas to make the 4.5-hour trip to face off against the Washington State Cougars.

Meanwhile, the Gator Bowl was forced to invite 5-7 Rutgers to face off against a 10-3 Wake Forest team after Texas A&M had to pull out of the game.